Dr. David Murphy, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Murphy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.

Dr. Murphy works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Corrective Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fusion Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Debridement Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Healing Sores Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Replacement Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 14, 2016
    He is awesome!! Very knowledgeable and truly cares for his patients. He did my surgery on my foot and did an excellent job. Always a pleasure seeing Dr Murphy.
    Jason Jordan in Homerville, GA — Oct 14, 2016
    About Dr. David Murphy, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1194755447
    Education & Certifications

    Westview Hospital
    Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Murphy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

