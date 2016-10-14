Dr. David Murphy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Murphy, DPM
Dr. David Murphy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Murphy works at
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 302-1383
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 1:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Satilla Health
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
He is awesome!! Very knowledgeable and truly cares for his patients. He did my surgery on my foot and did an excellent job. Always a pleasure seeing Dr Murphy.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194755447
- Westview Hospital
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.