Dr. Mungo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mungo, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mungo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Mungo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alliance Community Hospital200 E State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 596-6000Monday7:00am - 9:00pmTuesday7:00am - 9:00pmWednesday7:00am - 9:00pmThursday7:00am - 9:00pmFriday7:00am - 9:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Ohio Rehab Center II Inc Dba Ohio Pain &1900 S Union Ave Ste 100, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 596-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mungo?
Dr. Mungo is always honesty and upfront about your condition/ailment. He explains the problem and options, whether a short term fix or what needs to happen for the long term.
About Dr. David Mungo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982692729
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hosp-U Roch
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mungo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mungo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mungo works at
Dr. Mungo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tendinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mungo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mungo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mungo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mungo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mungo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.