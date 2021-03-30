See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alliance, OH
Dr. David Mungo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (24)
28 years of experience
Dr. David Mungo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Mungo works at Alliance Comm Hosp Pdtrc Rsdncy in Alliance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tendinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Community Hospital
    200 E State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 596-6000
    Monday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Ohio Rehab Center II Inc Dba Ohio Pain &
    1900 S Union Ave Ste 100, Alliance, OH 44601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 596-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AultCare Insurance Company
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr. Mungo is always honesty and upfront about your condition/ailment. He explains the problem and options, whether a short term fix or what needs to happen for the long term.
    About Dr. David Mungo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982692729
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Meml Hosp-U Roch
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mungo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mungo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mungo works at Alliance Comm Hosp Pdtrc Rsdncy in Alliance, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mungo’s profile.

    Dr. Mungo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tendinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mungo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mungo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mungo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mungo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mungo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

