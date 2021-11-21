Dr. David Mulock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mulock, DO
Dr. David Mulock, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Pittsburgh Office100 Delafield Rd Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1110
Allergy Associates of Pittsburgh200 Delafield Rd Ste 2005, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1110
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had 3 colonoscopies performed by Dr. Mulock since 2010. He is an excellent doctor. Has removed polyps during two of my procedures. Very skilled, knowledgeable, and has a great bedside manner. Always put me at ease and I felt I was in excellent hands under his care.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861426140
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mulock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulock has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.