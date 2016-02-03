Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mueller, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Mueller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
David Mueller MD14 Ridgedale Ave Ste 128, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 998-6950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller took his time and explained everything to my 9 yr old daughter. He was patient and calming with her. Truly made the experience easy and comfortable.
About Dr. David Mueller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
