Overview

Dr. David Mozer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Mozer works at SouthCoast Health in Richmond Hill, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA and Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.