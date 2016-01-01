See All Psychiatrists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. David Moy, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. David Moy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Moy works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Hospital
    901 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-4163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Moy, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871941427
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moy works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Moy’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

