Dr. David Moss Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Moss Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI.
Dr. Moss Jr works at
Locations
Center for Orthopedics Inc.1524 Atwood Ave Ste 140, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 351-6200Monday7:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 1598 S County Trl Ste 100203, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-1177
University Orthopedics - East Providence1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very good Dr
About Dr. David Moss Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss Jr works at
Dr. Moss Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.