Dr. David Moss Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI.



Dr. Moss Jr works at The Center For Orthopedics Inc in Johnston, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.