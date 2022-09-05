See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. David Mosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Mosier works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center of Austin
    6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-4404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Mosier, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265544977
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Easton Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincents
    Medical Education
    • University Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mosier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosier works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mosier’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

