Dr. David Mosier, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Mosier works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center of Austin6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 338-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am writing this approximately 1 year after my last post-op checkup with Dr. Mosier, or 1 year & 3 months post-op. I have zero regrets and would do it again if I was sent back in time. Healing was quick and relatively painless, in part because I was 21 at the time of my reduction. The staff were very professional and empathetic, so I felt like I was safe and in good hands for the surgery. There was nothing inappropriate said or done during examinations pre- or post-op, and the staff seemed genuinely happy for me. I had asked for a reduction from a DDD+ cup size to a B/C but agreed that Dr. Mosier could make a judgment call on what size would best fit my body type during the surgery. 15 months later the swelling is gone, the scars are fading nicely, and I am a solid C cup and very happy with this result.
About Dr. David Mosier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Easton Hospital
- St Vincents
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosier works at
Dr. Mosier speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.