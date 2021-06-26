Overview

Dr. David Mosborg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University Dc and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Mosborg works at David A. Mosborg, M.D. in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.