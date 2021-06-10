Overview

Dr. David Morrissey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Morrissey works at Boulder Valley Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO and Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.