Dr. David Morris, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Morris works at Healthy Partners Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Diagnostics of Pembroke Pines
    700 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-3866
  2. 2
    Cardiac & VeinwoRx
    601 NW 179th Ave Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 433-0080
  3. 3
    Margaret J. Starr DO PA
    1430 SW 26TH AVE, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 970-7272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Morris, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609879618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

