Dr. David Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Morris works at Healthy Partners Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.