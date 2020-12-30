See All Cardiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. David Morris, MD

Cardiology
5 (77)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Rollins Brook, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Morris works at Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin
    3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 206-3600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Lakeway
    2101 Lakeway Blvd Ste 230, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 261-3803
    Medical Park Tower- Austin Heart
    1301 W 38th St Ste 500, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-1006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Rollins Brook
  • Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Great guy, very conscientious. Very personable. Highly recommend!
    — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. David Morris, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396746343
    Education & Certifications

    • University Utah Med Center
    • University Hospital
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • University of Texas at Austin
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
