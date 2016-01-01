See All Pediatric Dentists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Moore, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
3.5 (3)
36 years of experience
Dr. David Moore, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial Surgery Billingsley in Charlotte, NC.

Locations

    Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial Surgery Billingsley
    411 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
    Charlotte Pediatric Dentistry
    411billingsley Rd Ste 106, Charlotte, NC 28211

Hospital Affiliations
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Autism
Bite Adjustment
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Autism
Bite Adjustment

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Moore, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982706917
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • UNC Chapel Hill
