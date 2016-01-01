Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Moore, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Moore, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial Surgery Billingsley411 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 205-7783
-
2
Charlotte Pediatric Dentistry411billingsley Rd Ste 106, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 233-3928
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. David Moore, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982706917
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- The Ohio State University
- UNC Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.