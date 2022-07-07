Overview

Dr. David Moore, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Moore works at Cardiac Surgery Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.