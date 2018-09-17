Overview

Dr. David Moore Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Moore Jr works at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.