Overview

Dr. David Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Moore works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.