Dr. David Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. David Moore, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Gynecologic Oncology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave Ste 204, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2555
- 2 720 Eskenazi Ave # C5, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated for Uterine cancer with a complete hysterectomy in 2010 using the da Vinci robotic method. Dr. Moore was so capable and wonderful and I would recommend him to any who need a procedure that is available to use with the robot. Dr. Moore did a complete hysterectomy on a Fri. evening and on Sun, I had a party of 10 for dinner. With little scaring, and almost no pain, and after seven years, no cancer. I would recommend Dr. Moore and ST. Francis completely.
About Dr. David Moore, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134180078
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine - Gynecologic Oncology
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
