Dr. David Moon, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Moon, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Moon works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tic Disorders, Tourette's Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids
    330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
    Traverse City Practice
    550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Migraine
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Migraine

Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Essential Tremor
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Injury
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Febrile Convulsion
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukodystrophy
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Low Back Pain
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Listened to what we had to say and gave informative answers. Interacted well with my child and asked her questions/listened to her to include her in her own care.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Moon, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    English
    • 1164866414
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications: Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Moon has seen patients for Tic Disorders, Tourette's Syndrome and Migraine, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

