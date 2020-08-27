Overview

Dr. David Monticone, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Tech Health Science Center



Dr. Monticone works at Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.