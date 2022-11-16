Overview

Dr. David Emile Moll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moll works at Louisiana Cardiology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.