Dr. Moll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Emile Moll, MD
Overview
Dr. David Emile Moll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moll works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moll?
We saw Dr Moll today for my husband who has a complex cardiac history. He was attentive, patient and answered my husbands many questions within rushing with great attention. We are new to the area and it is wonderful to have such a capable physician! I would definitely recommend Dr Moll!
About Dr. David Emile Moll, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780846717
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moll works at
Dr. Moll has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.