Dr. David Mokhtee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokhtee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mokhtee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mokhtee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Mokhtee works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokhtee?
I've visited Dr. Mikhtee a few years ago for my left hand and had surgery. I knew who to go to when i was having trouble with my right hand. Doc is very professional and explains things and answers all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Mokhtee.
About Dr. David Mokhtee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235321472
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical School
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center General Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine General Surgery
- Northwestern University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokhtee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokhtee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokhtee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokhtee works at
Dr. Mokhtee has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokhtee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokhtee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokhtee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokhtee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokhtee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.