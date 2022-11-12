Overview

Dr. David Mokhtee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Mokhtee works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.