Dr. David Mobley, MD
Dr. David Mobley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Pkwy. Plastic Surgery PA5101 Gate Pkwy Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 396-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So glad to see he is still practicing. He did my surgery about 25 years ago and he was a perfect gentleman and an excellent physician.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1861495723
- Jacksonville Hospital University Fla College Med
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.