Dr. David Mobley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mobley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Mobley works at
Locations
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8300
Methodist West Houston18400 Katy Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8300
Methodist Urology Associates18300 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 441-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! How many accolades can I throw to Dr Mobley and his staff? The "Cliff's Notes" version is that he suggested a UroLift procedure for me. Unfortunately, although the procedure itself went well, I had major blockage afterward. A bladder function test was performed and since my bladder was functioning, Dr Mobley recommended the GreenLight Laser PVP. That was very successful. It eliminated the blockage! A catheter was inserted which I removed the day after surgery. Two hours after the catheter was removed, I was flowing like never before. Dr Mobley and his staff are great, caring people. Dr Mobley treats you like you are the only person in the office....takes time to listen to your concerns and gives thorough answers in non-medical terms. All of his Medical Assistants and Front Office staff are just as nice and friendly as Dr Mobley is. I have and will continue to refer my friends to Dr Mobley.
About Dr. David Mobley, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- U Tenn Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University Of AZ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobley works at
Dr. Mobley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mobley speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.