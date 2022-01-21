Dr. David Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mobley, MD
Dr. David Mobley, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Mobley is not only a brilliant interventional radiologist, he’s one of the best physicians I’ve ever known. During a very challenging recovery, he took incredible and extremely competent care of me.
About Dr. David Mobley, MD
- Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457632580
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
