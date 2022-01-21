See All Radiologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Mobley, MD

Radiology
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Mobley, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mobley works at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Interventional Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vessel Imaging Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Mobley is not only a brilliant interventional radiologist, he's one of the best physicians I've ever known. During a very challenging recovery, he took incredible and extremely competent care of me.
    Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. David Mobley, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457632580
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Luke S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobley works at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mobley’s profile.

    Dr. Mobley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

