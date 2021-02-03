Dr. David Moats, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Moats, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Moats, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Administration3670 Maguire Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 275-5440
Kissimmee819 E Oak St Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-1234Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 275-5440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and trustworthy in regards to medical opinion and procedures. He is English-speaking but some of his staff, not so much. The doctor told his assistant to put cream on my feet after she was done working on my callus foot. As she walked out I yelled “hey” but she kept walking. So I just stay there and they probably wondering why I wasn’t coming out. I I informed her and she then did what she was asked to do. The doctor also told her to give me information about some exercises that he wanted me to do. I never received them upon check out. I hate to lower a rating for a doctor just due to their staff, so I didn’t.
About Dr. David Moats, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1154395069
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moats has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moats has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.