Dr. David Miyama, MD
Dr. David Miyama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.
Ascension Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7180
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
He was very professional and kindly
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Miyama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miyama has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyama.
