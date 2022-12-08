Dr. David Mittleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mittleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Juno Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Mittleman works at
Locations
-
1
Mittleman Eye13901 Us Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 500-2020
-
2
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittleman?
Excellent. Very well pleased. First time patient.
About Dr. David Mittleman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1508818345
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittleman works at
Dr. Mittleman has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittleman speaks French and Spanish.
1100 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.