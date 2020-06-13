Dr. David Missimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Missimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Missimo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Missimo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Missimo works at
Locations
-
1
Parkway Psychiatric5824 W Plano Pkwy Ste 104, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 818-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Missimo?
Dr. Missimo is a good psychiatrist who is personable and professional. I have found him to be genuine, caring, and kind. He is the type of doctor that we all wish still existed before the healthcare system made it almost impossible for doctors to practice medicine. My daughter and I have had some unusual health issues over the past few years. As a result, I have encountered over forty medical doctors across many specialties. Dr. Missimo is a gem and one of the best doctors that I’ve ever seen.
About Dr. David Missimo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184842064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Missimo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Missimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Missimo works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Missimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Missimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Missimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Missimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.