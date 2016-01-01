See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. David Mishkin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Mishkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Mishkin works at Chesapeake Sleep Physicians in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Diagnostics Inc.
    127 Lubrano Dr Ste L2, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 885-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Asbestosis
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Asbestosis

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962464909
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Baltimore City Hosps
    • Mercy Medical Center
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mishkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mishkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mishkin works at Chesapeake Sleep Physicians in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mishkin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

