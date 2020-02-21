Overview

Dr. David Mishkin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mishkin works at Holy Cross Colorectal Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.