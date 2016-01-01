Overview

Dr. David Minter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Minter works at Champion Orthopedics in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.