Overview

Dr. David Minor, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. Minor works at Southside Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.