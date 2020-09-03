See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. David Milstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Milstein, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Milstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Milstein works at LABodySculpture in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    LABodySculpture
    16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 525, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 424-2120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Partial Lung Collapse
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milstein?

    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr. Milstein and staff has been amazing, I searched a lot to find the right doctor and my search ended with Dr. Milstein. I didn’t feel like I was pushed or rushed. Anytime I needed the Dr. or the staff they were available. Dr. Milstein explained the procedure and gave me realistic expectations. Last minute I back out of getting BBL and they were completely ok and respected my decision and didn’t mention it at all. Dr. Milstein was in touch with me along with his staff right after my surgery to make sure I’m doing ok. If you want a Doctor that is compassionate and cares about his patients then go with Dr. Milstein. He’s a gem.
    Heela — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Milstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Milstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milstein to family and friends

    Dr. Milstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Milstein, MD.

    About Dr. David Milstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205832474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Milstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milstein works at LABodySculpture in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Milstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Milstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.