Dr. David Mills, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. David Mills, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Mills works at Mills Eye and Facial Surgery in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mills Eye and Facial Surgery
    1300 Shoreline Dr Ste 104, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 266-7500
  2. 2
    Mills Eye and Facial Surgery
    9050 UNIVERSITY PKWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 266-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 27, 2018
    Dr. Mills was a great eyelid surgeon. He removed a cyst from my eyelid,
    — Nov 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mills, MD
    About Dr. David Mills, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French
    • 1639118227
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Mc
    • University FL
    • Oakwood Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Wheaton College
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mills has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

