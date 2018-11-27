Dr. David Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mills, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Mills Eye and Facial Surgery1300 Shoreline Dr Ste 104, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 266-7500
Mills Eye and Facial Surgery9050 UNIVERSITY PKWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 266-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mills was a great eyelid surgeon. He removed a cyst from my eyelid,
About Dr. David Mills, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc
- University FL
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Wheaton College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mills speaks French.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
