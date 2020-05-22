Overview

Dr. David Milling, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with MUSC



Dr. Milling works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.