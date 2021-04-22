Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. David Miller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
-
3
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
5
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I have been a patient of Dr. Miller at various locations since 2013. He has treated me for Epiretinal Membrane and related issues. He and his staff have always been professional and courteous. To his credit and that of his staff, I am 72 and still don't wear glasses. I strongly recommend Dr. Miller and his organization.
About Dr. David Miller, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992799191
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm/Harvard University
- Indiana University
- Univ Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.