Dr. David Miller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in Westlake, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH, Lorain, OH and Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.