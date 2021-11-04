See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. David Miller, MD

Diagnostic Neuroradiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Miller, MD is a Diagnostic Neuroradiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Neuroradiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple Med Sch|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Miller works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 04, 2021
Concerned, caring, informative
— Nov 04, 2021
About Dr. David Miller, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Neuroradiology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972594943
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Emory University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Residency
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|Emory University School Of Med|Fairview University Med Center|Pa Hospital Uphs
Internship
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
Medical Education
  • Temple Med Sch|Temple University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

