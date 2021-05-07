Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, MD
Dr. David Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 453-9713
Virginia Urology - Far West End1700 Mills Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 944-9895
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I could not be happier with Dr. Miller. He made my procedures very easy and carefree. His great on-line testimonial won me over completely. He cares and truly loves what he does. I would always recommend him to others.
About Dr. David Miller, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1710941117
Education & Certifications
- Monash University
- Vanderbilt Univ Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Univ Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
