Overview

Dr. David Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Dhruv Pateder, MD in Centreville, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.