Dr. David Miller, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. David Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Dhruv Pateder, MD in Centreville, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville
    6201 Centreville Rd Ste 600, Centreville, VA 20121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7693
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Town Center Orthopaedics
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4789
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Miller and his team provide excellent care and treatment. The CMC surgery was very successful. At the first appointment I knew he was the doctor I wanted to do the surgery. He listened, he looks at you while talking to you and explaining the procedure. He is high level service and energy. His team is also very personable and they all work together to provide a friendly environment as well as successful treatment and therapy.
    About Dr. David Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669467684
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University Pittsburgh Med Center|University Pittsburgh Med Center
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

