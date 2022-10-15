Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Miller, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0902
-
2
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Cardiology10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 300, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I would recommend him to anyone looking for a ped cardiologist. He took time to build a connection with our 12 year old. I felt he really cared about him and us. He was thorough and professional and warm. I felt our son was in good hands. The office staff and MA were wonderful too. A great experience at a doctors office which is a huge relief!!
About Dr. David Miller, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1144279787
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.