Dr. David Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. David Miles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Miles Surgical Pllc1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 794-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miles has been wonderful to work with. His staff is always available to answer my many questions!
About Dr. David Miles, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
