Dr. David Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Miles, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Park - Nine Mile, 9400 University Pkwy Ste 306, Pensacola, FL 32514, (850) 430-7000, Monday-Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
West Florida Cardiology, 8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514, (850) 969-7979, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Guessing Dr. Miles and several others were forced into retirement when West Florida moved cardiology across the street to Johnson Avenue. Would give anything to find him. Not looking forward to being assigned a new default doctor.
About Dr. David Miles, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1477542223
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Tulane
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane Univ
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
