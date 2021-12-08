Dr. Mika has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mika, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Neuropsychology Consultants Pllc535 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 978-2899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mika for several years. I find him easy to talk to.
About Dr. David Mika, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609861376
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mika accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.