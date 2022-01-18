See All Oncologists in Traverse City, MI
Dr. David Michelin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Michelin, MD

Oncology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Michelin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Michelin works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cowell Family Cancer Center
    1110 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 392-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Northern Michigan
  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Otsego Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michelin?

    Jan 18, 2022
    Dr. David Michelin is kind, gentle, compassionate and reassuring. His explanations are thorough and he does not leave the room until he makes sure the patient and family have a clear understanding. I have been thru one surgery and 6 rounds of chemo and am facing my remaining surgery with confidence with Dr. Michelin in charge. I am a critical care nurse with many years of experience and I can say with certainty that I would recommend Dr. Michelin to anyone.
    Tina Bollan — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Michelin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Michelin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michelin to family and friends

    Dr. Michelin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michelin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Michelin, MD.

    About Dr. David Michelin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831180140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Michelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michelin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michelin works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Michelin’s profile.

    Dr. Michelin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Michelin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.