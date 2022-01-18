Overview

Dr. David Michelin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Michelin works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.