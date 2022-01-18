Dr. David Michelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Michelin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Michelin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Michelin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cowell Family Cancer Center1110 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michelin?
Dr. David Michelin is kind, gentle, compassionate and reassuring. His explanations are thorough and he does not leave the room until he makes sure the patient and family have a clear understanding. I have been thru one surgery and 6 rounds of chemo and am facing my remaining surgery with confidence with Dr. Michelin in charge. I am a critical care nurse with many years of experience and I can say with certainty that I would recommend Dr. Michelin to anyone.
About Dr. David Michelin, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831180140
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michelin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelin works at
Dr. Michelin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.