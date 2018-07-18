Overview

Dr. David Michalak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Michalak works at David Michalak MD in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.