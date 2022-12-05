Dr. David Michael, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Michael, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Lincoln Square4305 N Lincoln Ave Ste Q, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 609-0361
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Michael is wonderful! He really takes into account your wants AND needs and comes up with a course of action to best help you. He has also been helpful in helping me maintain my symptoms for everyday life. He really knows how to help and work with you to improve your quality of life.
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
