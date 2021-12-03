Overview

Dr. David Mezebish, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Mezebish works at Maryland Skin Cancer Specialist in Rockville, MD with other offices in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.