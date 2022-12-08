See All Psychiatrists in Paducah, KY
Dr. David Meyer, MD

Psychiatry
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Meyer works at Paducah Psychiatry Group in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paducah Psychiatry Group Psc
    100 Fountain Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 443-8195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Myer's office staff is friendly and professional. They always return your calls in a timely manner and do it with a smile in their voice. Dr Myer put me at ease immediately and he genuinely cared about and listened to all my concerns. But the most important part for me was receiving the correct diagnosis of anxiety not depression. Thanks to Dr Myer my anxiety is now under control. I no longer have a panic attack each time I hear an ambulance, my husband is late coming home or my daughter doesn't answer the phone. I no longer assume the worst. I live a much fuller, satisfying and joyful life.
    Lora T. — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Meyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811957459
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wash-Barnes Allied Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at Paducah Psychiatry Group in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

