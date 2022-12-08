Dr. David Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Paducah Psychiatry Group Psc100 Fountain Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 443-8195
- Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Myer's office staff is friendly and professional. They always return your calls in a timely manner and do it with a smile in their voice. Dr Myer put me at ease immediately and he genuinely cared about and listened to all my concerns. But the most important part for me was receiving the correct diagnosis of anxiety not depression. Thanks to Dr Myer my anxiety is now under control. I no longer have a panic attack each time I hear an ambulance, my husband is late coming home or my daughter doesn't answer the phone. I no longer assume the worst. I live a much fuller, satisfying and joyful life.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811957459
- Wash-Barnes Allied Hosps
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.