Overview

Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Triad Neurological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.