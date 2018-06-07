Dr. David Metrikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metrikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Metrikin, MD
Dr. David Metrikin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Southwest Retina Consultants PA1700 Curie Dr Ste 2100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3912
Southwest Retina Consultants3900 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (915) 532-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Rocio is incompetent! Needs to hire an outside source and get rid of favoritism
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902809262
- U Tex SW
- U Ariz
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Metrikin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metrikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metrikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metrikin works at
Dr. Metrikin has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metrikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Metrikin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metrikin.
