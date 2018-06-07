Overview

Dr. David Metrikin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Metrikin works at Southwest Retina Consultants PA in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.